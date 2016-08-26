click to enlarge
photo courtesy of Amy Donovan
Jonny Fritz playing with the Best Westerns at Total Fest.
This is the time of year I'd normally want to take a pretty large break from anything to do with live music, stages, tallboys, earplugs, etc., but this year with no Total Fest happening, I'm pretty into the idea of loading up the calendar with as much in the way of hot tunes as possible. This weekend offers what I'd honestly call a couple of don't-miss-'ems,
with former Total Fest bands making the windows shake:
First up, tonight at the Ol' Beck VFW 209, Goddammitboyhowdy play a one-off reunion show. This band has great chemistry, always has, and is as fun a time as you're likely to have with a Montana band on the stage. Propelled by Booster's in-the-pocket effortless playing, GDBH rips out gut wrenching, melodic punk tunes. That show happens Friday, August 26th and some other great bands like Bird's Mile Home play. More info's here.
Second thing of note is Jonny Fritz and the Best Westerns on Saturday, August 27th at the Palace. Both Fritz and the Best Westerns do some version of country/western tunes, or country rock probably more accurately. What I appreciate is that both Fritz and the Best Westerns make seriously authentic country/western music, with beautiful pedal steel, great lyrics and authentic old country tones, with no real appreciable modern twists. I love that, and it makes their music stand out. For my money, the combination of Izaak Opatz and Jonny Fritz on one stage is a pretty special thing, and deserves some serious attention. Both fly pretty low on the national radar, but have talent that runs ridiculously deep. This'll be a time! More info on that show here
