Local organizers revive Montana Festival of the Book

In September 2014, after 15 years, Humanities Montana announced it would no longer be heading up the annual Montana Festival of the Book. The future of the event, where authors and readers gather for three days of readings, panel discussions and parties, appeared to be in limbo, if not in danger of completely dissolving.As it turns out—and as Humanities Montana had hoped—some local organizations and community leaders have stepped up to the plate to make sure that didn't happen. The group includes booksellers Barbara Theroux of Fact & Fiction and Garth Whitson of Shakespeare & Co., Missoula Public Library director Honore Bray and book publisher John Rimel of Mountain Press.In a press release today, Theroux says, “I knew the bones were there, and I knew the town wouldn’t let it go.”The upcoming Montana Book Festival will be held Sept. 10–Sept. 12 and will includes familiar events and venues from the past, plus new ones. Our favorite so far: The Pie and Whiskey Reading. Obviously.